A Chattooga County man faces multiple felony drug charges following a traffic stop in West Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lonnie Allen Hayes, 33, of Summerville, was stopped Thursday at the intersection of Burnett Ferry Road and Heatherwood Drive for a window tint violation. Officers found both crack cocaine and marijuana packaged for resale.
Hayes was also in possession of several different packaging materials and a digital scale.
Hayes is charged with felonies for possession of cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and the window tint violation.