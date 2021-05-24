An Alabama man faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and marijuana after a traffic stop in Cave Spring.
According to Floyd County Jail reports
Jeremy Wayne Loyd, 41, of Piedmont, Alabama, was arrested by Cave Spring police around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on a tag light violation. Police found marijuana and methamphetamine in his jacket. The officer also found a digital scale and a drug smoking device.
Loyd is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and driving on a suspended license.