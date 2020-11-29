A Rome man was stopped on Shorter Avenue for driving without his headlights on is facing felony drug charges after police detected a strong odor of marijuana and searched the vehicle, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert DeVaughnta Sanchez Williamson III, 23, had quantities of marijuana and cocaine in the vehicle when he was stopped late Friday night.
Williamson is charged with felony possession of cocaine and the misdemeanors possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.