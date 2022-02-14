Traffic stop on Maple Road leads to meth arrest By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Feb 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Rome woman is charged with meth possession after she was pulled over at the intersection of Maple Road and Old Lindale Road in Lindale around 1 a.m. Sunday.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Tonia Ridling Boone, 52, had meth and a glass pipe in her possession during the incident. She was also driving without insurance at the time.Boone is additionally charged with misdemeanor drug related objects possession and driving without insurance. She was released on bond over the weekend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Salon Ten 17: Blossoming at 20 years old 10-year-old child dies in Cartersville house fire Gazpacho gaffes and crack pipes -- this is the level political discourse has fallen to New tethering ordinance: ruffled feathers are better than abused animals Police release images of thieves that broke into Turner McCall Blvd. pharmacy Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists