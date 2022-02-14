A Rome woman is charged with meth possession after she was pulled over at the intersection of Maple Road and Old Lindale Road in Lindale around 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Tonia Ridling Boone, 52, had meth and a glass pipe in her possession during the incident. She was also driving without insurance at the time.

Boone is additionally charged with misdemeanor drug related objects possession and driving without insurance. She was released on bond over the weekend.

