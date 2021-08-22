After a motorist was pulled over for speeding in South Rome, a 20-year-old man showed up to claim responsibility for drugs and a weapon found in the car, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Jycorious Kareem Robinson, 20, was arrested Friday following the traffic stop at East Main and South broad streets.
The officer reported a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. That prompted a search that turned up a quantity of Ecstasy and and Smith & Wesson handgun.
Robinson showed up on the scene while police were completing the investigation and said the gun and drugs belonged to him.
He is charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.