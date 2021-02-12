A traffic stop in Rome Thursday evening around 6:00 resulted in two arrests after an officer recovered pain pills and marijuana.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Andrew Dan Smith, 44, and Amanda Nicole Moon, 37, both of Lindale were stopped by a Floyd County police officer on Riverbend Drive Thursday.
Police confiscated a small quantity of marijuana and a pill pottle containing hydrocodone pills in it. Moon told police Smith tossed her the pill bottle and asked her to hide it after they were pulled over.
Both Smith and Moon are charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. Smith was also charged with a felony probation violation.