Two teens were arrested on Thursday on drug charges and theft by receiving.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Alberto Hernandez, 18, and Traceton Gage Timmy Lawrence, 18, were pulled over by police near the intersection of East 16th Street and Maple Road for a window tint violation. The officer said the smell of marijuana was evident during the traffic stop, so a K-9 unit was called.
Hernandez was the driver and Lawrence was the passenger. When the K-9 searched the car, police found more than one ounce of marijuana, which is a felony to be in possession of. Police also found a black bag that contained a stolen gun, which was reported stolen through the Rome Police Department.
Both remain in the Floyd County Jail without bond.