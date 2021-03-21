A 19-year-old man was held without bond Saturday after a traffic stop for a headlight violation led to an aggravated stalking arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jose Mario Godinez-Gomez violated a court order when he was driving a car with a person he was ordered to stay away from. Rome police pulled him over at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Carter Street for not having his headlights on at night.
He is additionally charged with driving in violation of license class and improper headlights.