A Rome man remained in jail without bond Monday afternoon, facing several drug charges following a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jose Adolfo Leon-Guzman, 19, was pulled over for running a stop sign while turning south onto Old Airport Road just after 11 p.m. Saturday.
He was found in possession of a vape cartridge containing 70% THC oil, a tobacco grinder containing suspected marijuana and a package containing less than an ounce of marijuana.
Leon-Guzman is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug related objects.