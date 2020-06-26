A man who was stopped by Floyd County Police in West Rome for not wearing a seat belt was found to be carrying a pipe with methamphetamine residue and an open container of liquor in his vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Jay Haynes, 58, was stopped by police near the intersection of Burnett Ferry Road and Smith Road where officers found a pipe with meth residue tucked into his belt. The officer also recovered an open container of Jose Cuervo tequila under the driver's seat.
He also faces misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects, driving on a suspended or revoked license and an open container violation as well as a felony probation violation.