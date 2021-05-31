Two men were arrested after Rome police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of South Broad Street and reported finding marijuana and a Glock firearm inside.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kamron Cyon Haywood, 24, of Rome and Dywan Dwight Haywood, 25, of Adairsville, were both charged Sunday with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. They are also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and Dywan Haywood was cited for a tag light violation.
Kamron Haywood also faces a felony failure to appear in court charge from a previous incident.