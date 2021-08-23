A Rome man and woman were taken into custody by Floyd County police on Kingston Road Sunday after an explosive device was found inside their vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christen Julia Ray, 26, was arrested after running up to a Floyd County police officer. She resisted the officer as she was handcuffed. When the officer searched her vehicle they found Luis Alberto Chacon, 27, and an explosive device. Officers determined that Chacon also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Both are charged with manufacturing or transporting an explosive device and felony probation warrants. Ray is also charged with public intoxication