Rome police pulled over a vehicle in the 1800 block of Dean Avenue Thursday night and arrested two people on possession of methamphetamine charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Barry Alan Nelson, 60, was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it was pulled over just after 10 p.m. The officer subsequently recovered meth syringes and a glass smoking device with meth residue.
A passenger, Amber Lee Newton, 40, was also implicated for possession of both the syringes and smoking device.
Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamines and misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects. Nelson is also charged with driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance.