A Trion man remained in jail on a $10,100 bond Wednesday morning after a traffic stop led to obstruction and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Pasqual Ramariz London, 36, ran on foot from officers during a traffic stop on Highway 101 at Isbell Road Tuesday evening after a glass smoking pipe was found in his pocket. While running, London tossed several bags of meth in bushes before he was stopped by a K-9.
London is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, possession of methamphetamine, and tampering with evidence. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects.