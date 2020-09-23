A Trion man remained in jail on a $10,100 bond Wednesday morning after a traffic stop led to obstruction and drug charges.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Pasqual Ramariz London, 36, ran on foot from officers during a traffic stop on Highway 101 at Isbell Road Tuesday evening after a glass smoking pipe was found in his pocket. While running, London tossed several bags of meth in bushes before he was stopped by a K-9.

London is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, possession of methamphetamine, and tampering with evidence. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects.

