Police news

A man stopped for speeding was in jail without bond on a probation violation after police reportedly found drugs in the car.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Johnathan Terell Hampton, 33, was stopped by Floyd County police for driving 97 miles per hour early Saturday morning near the intersection of Ga. 20 and Biddy Cut-off Road east of Rome.

During a search of Hampton subsequent to his arrest, police found eight oxycodone pills and 76 grams of marijuana. They also found a bag of methamphetamine sitting on the front passenger seat of the vehicle. A quantity of CBD with 52% THC was found in the console.

Hampton is charged with the felonies possession of methamphetamine and possession of Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license, speeding and a probation violation.

