After being stopped for a broken brake light, an Alabama man was arrested at the intersection of Alabama Street and Perry Farm Road in Cave Spring on a meth possession charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
While speaking to the driver, Alexander Preston Brown, 25, of Centre, AL, a Cave Spring police officer noticed the cap to a hypodermic needle.
Brown consented to a search of the car, stating he had needles in there because his mom is diabetic. The officer then found a small baggie of a white powdery substance. Brown said it would test positive for meth, but it wasn't his.
Brown is also charged with misdemeanor defective equipment, expired registration and drug related objects.
He was held on a $5,700 bond Tuesday.