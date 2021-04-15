A Rome man and woman were jailed after police discovered methamphetamine in an automobile they were in.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Hunter Lee Meeler, 21, was driving on Martha Berry Highway when he was stopped by police near Old School Road. Leah Kate Bramlett, 27, was a passenger in the vehicle where the officers found methamphetamine and a gun.
Both Meeler and Bramlett were charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony.
Meeler was also charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license. The report did not say why he was initially stopped.