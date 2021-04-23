A Rome woman was arrested outside Seven Hills Inn Thursday after a Rome police officer pulled her over for reportedly having no tag light.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
The officer also found that the license plate Taylor Dondrae Sandefer had on the car was actually registered with a different vehicle. After a K-9 gave a positive alert, the officer found less than an ounce of marijuana, a digital scale and a handgun. Sandefer also had a suspended license.
She is charged with felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, misdemeanor marijuana possession, drug related object possession, no tag light violation, concealing the identity of a vehicle and driving while license suspended.
Sandefer was held on a $7,900 bond Friday morning.