A Rome man faces serious drug charges after a traffic stop for an improper tag on Glover Street Friday night, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Kyle Roberts, 29, was stopped and tried to run from police. He was quickly apprehended and had marijuana in his pants pocket.
A free air sniff of the vehicle got a hit from the K9 and resulted in the discovery of about 40 grams of methamphetamine, syringes and digital scales in a backpack in the back seat of the vehicle. A couple of suspected hydrocodone pills were also recovered from the vehicle.
Roberts is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of methamphetamine possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor improper tag, possession of marijuana, obstruction of officers, possession of drug related objects and failure to return to the scene of a wreck.