A traffic stop on Chateau Drive led to a felony firearms charge for a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiuant Luandarius Orr, 25, was stopped for not wearing a seat belt and was also found to have no insurance on the vehicle. A firearm was found in his possession during the stop as well.
Orr is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as misdemeanor driving without insurance and a safety belt violation. He remained in jail Friday afternoon on a $7,900 bond.