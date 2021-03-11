After being pulled over for a cracked windshield, a Rome woman was arrested on firearm possession by a convicted felony charge Wednesday night.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Chandra Crystal Martinez-Bribescas, 49, was a passenger of a car stopped for having a cracked windshield. After the officer ran both her and the driver's licenses through NCIC and GCIC, a warrant came up for the woman from Chattooga County.
During a search a K-9 gave a positive alert for narcotics.
While doing a search of the vehicle, the officer found two white plastic straws containing a unknown white powder substance. The officer collected it to be tested later.
He also found a Derringer .38-caliber pistol tucked between the passenger seat and center console. Eventually, the woman claimed the gun was hers and Rome police arrested her. They released the driver and issued him a citation for having a cracked windshield.
Martinez-Bribescas was held without bond Thursday morning.