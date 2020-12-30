A Rome man remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning after a traffic stop led to a felony meth charge.
Christopher Clinton Hanes, 38, ran from police after being pulled over near the Wishy Washy Laundromat, 1904 Shorter Ave., on Christmas Eve. An officer found two bags of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe with meth residue inside the vehicle.
Hanes was arrested on a felony warrant Tuesday evening in the 5000 block of Alabama Highway and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear.