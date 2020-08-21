A Rome man remained in jail Friday morning on a $7,900 bond after a traffic stop led to felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jaylynn Alexander Hull, 26, was pulled over on Georgia Highway 20 at Chulio Road Thursday evening and was found with 128 pouches of marijuana and two handguns.
Hull is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.