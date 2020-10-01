A pair of Rome men were arrested early Thursday morning on felony drug charges following a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brett Anthony Jackson, 27, and Shae Kendrix, 38, were pulled over at the Fairbridge Inn, 1318 Martha Berry Blvd.
Both Jackson and Kendrix had crack cocaine, a glass smoking device and THC oil in the vehicle. Each is charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession and use of drug related objects.
Jackson also entered the booking area of the jail with marijuana in his sock and is charged with felony and crossing guard line with drugs and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He remained in jail on an $11,200 bond Thursday morning, while Kendrix remained in jail Thursday morning on a $5,700 bond.