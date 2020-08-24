A pair of Rome residents remained in jail Monday morning after a traffic stop led to felony drug charges for both.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mark Thirston Tate, 38, ran a redlight at Martha Berry Boulevard and John Davenport Drive. Police found him with synthetic marijuana and a crack cocaine pipe with residue. Tatiana Cynthia Clifton, 18, had synthetic marijuana when stopped on W. 13th St. at Martha Berry Boulevard Saturday.
Tate is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of cocaine. He is also charged with misdemeanor failure to obey a traffic control device and driving without insurance, and remained in jail Monday morning without bond.
Clifton is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and remained in jail Monday morning on a $3,500 bond.