A pair of Rome residents remained in jail without bond Wednesday morning after a traffic stop led to felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronald Ambrose Paul Sr., 54, and Crystal Starzzetta Head, 37, were in a vehicle that was pulled over for not having a license plate on Shorter Avenue at Burnett Ferry Road just before midnight Tuesday.
Head, who was driving, had an arrest warrant and was found with methamphetamine and a glass pipe. Paul, a passenger in the vehicle, also had a warrant and had methamphetamine and a counterfeit $100 bill.
Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Head is also charged with misdemeanor display of license plates and possession of drug related objects, while Paul is additionally charged with felony second degree forgery and failure to appear.