A Rome man remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Wednesday morning after a traffic stop led to felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Douglas Thomas O'Connor, 28, was pulled over on Maple Road Tuesday afternoon for a cracked windshield and seat belt violation, and was found in possession of a smoking pipe with meth residue.
O'Connor is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving without insurance, having a cracked or busted windshield, a safety belt violation, concealing the identity of the vehicle, and theft by receiving stolen property in another state.