A Rome man was arrested Thursday evening on a pair of felony drug charges during a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Calvin Eugene Clowers Jr., 50, was arrested Thursday evening on E. 14th Street near Dean Avenue after he was found in possession of four ounces of marijuana.
The marijuana was located in the center console of the vehicle in two large bags and four smaller bags.
Clowers is charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.