A 41-year-old Lindale woman was charged with two felonies and four misdemeanors Wednesday after being stopped at the corner of Maple Road and Summit Drive for a seatbelt violation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tara Lorrae Farmer also was charged with felony meth possession, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and driving while license suspended.
"The accused was in possession of a smoking device with residue of meth," the report stated. "She was also in possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce) and (suspected hydrocodone)."
Farmer was being held without bond Thursday morning.