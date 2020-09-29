A Lindale man remained in jail Tuesday morning on a $7,900 bond on felony drug charges following a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Sidney Eugene Collins, 26, was stopped on Bowman Road at Old Cedartown Road about an hour after midnight Tuesday and found to have methamphetamine and a syringe. While talking to an officer, he also gave a fake name.
Collins is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects and giving false name to a law enforcement officer.