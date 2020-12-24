A Woodstock man and Cave Spring woman both remained in jail Thursday morning without bond after a traffic stop led to felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Robert Burnett, 33, was pulled over on Alabama Street at Perry Farm road in Cave Spring Wednesday morning just after 10 a.m. for running a stop sign. Burnett tried to flee, but was eventually caught and found with methamphetamine. Burnett, a convicted felon, was also found with a firearm.
Debra Christina Phillips, 44, a passenger in the vehicle, threw meth out the car window, and was also found with Xanax.
Burnett is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, attempting to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, speeding, use of license plate for purpose of concealing the identity of a vehicle and reckless driving.
Phillips is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule of a Schedule IV drug, as well as misdemeanor tampering with evidence.