A Rome man remained in jail Thursday morning on a $27,700 bond after a traffic stop led to a felony drug charge, reports stated.
According to Floy County Jail and Rome police reports:
Marcus Dwayne Ragland, 28, was pulled over on W. 1st Street Wednesday evening near W. 3rd Avenue for a window tint violation when an officer smelled marijuana. The officer found a bag of marijuana, a digital scale and several clear sandwich baggies in the vehicle.
Ragland is charged with felony distribution of marijuana, as well as misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked and a window tint violation.