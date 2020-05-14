A Rome man who was known to have active warrants for his arrest was observed, then detailed by police Wednesday evening in West Rome, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Douglas Lee Pointer II, 30, was stopped by Floyd County police at the intersection of Burnett Ferry Road and Georgia Loop 1 Wednesday around 7:40 p.m.
After he was stopped, the officer found an envelope with a with crystalline substance suspected of being methamphetamine within his reach inside the vehicle. Pointer is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.