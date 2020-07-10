A Rome man remained in jail Friday afternoon on a $7,900, a $1,920 and a $1,650 bond following incidents on Dodd Boulevard back in June.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Lanoris White, 41, detained an individual without legal authority and intentionally damaged their property. In a separate incident, White "intentionally caused physical harm" to the individual the day prior. He was arrested near the scene of the incident on Thursday during a traffic stop.
White is charged with felony false imprisonment. He is also charged with misdemeanor simple battery under the family violence act, criminal trespass, marijuana possession, driving while license is suspended or revoked, and criminal trespass.
Also arrested Thursday during the same traffic stop was Desiree Larosa Solomon, 43, after police say she violated a conditional bond by having direct contact with White.
Solomon remained in jail Friday afternoon without bond.