A Birmingham, Alabama man remained in jail Wednesday morning on a $10,100 bond after being arrested on DUI and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tykee Rashaud Smith, 25, was pulled over by a Georgia State Patrol trooper on Alabama Highway at East Drive Tuesday evening and was found to have Xanax and a bag of marijuana.
Smith is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.