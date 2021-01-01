A Silver Creek man remained in jail Friday morning without bond, after a traffic stop led to DUI and cocaine charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Travis Wayne Payne, 30, was pulled over early Friday morning on Darlington Drive at Cedar Avenue after a police officer observed him weaving. Police determined Payne was under the influence of multiple substances and an officer found cocaine in his possession.
Payne is charged with felony possession of cocaine, as well as misdemeanor DUI and failure to maintain lane.