Traffic stop leads to drug, gun charges for Douglasville man
A Douglasville man remained in jail Monday morning on a $16,700 bond after a traffic stop led to felony drug and gun charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Michael Hatcher, 34, failed to stop his vehicle on North Avenue near Southern Street late Sunday night while driving without a tag. During a search of the vehicle police found a firearm and marijuana.
Hatcher is charged with felony possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, operation of an unregistered vehicle and a fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.