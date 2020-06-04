A Cave Spring man remained in Floyd County Jail on Thursday after a Floyd County Sheriff K-9 alerted a deputy to drugs in his vehicle following a traffic stop, reports stated.
According to jail reports:
Seth Bradley Case, 31, was stopped for a stop sign violation near the intersection of Grover Street and Hardy Avenue. The deputy discovered Case’s license was suspended and, after K-9 Brew indicated a positive alert for drugs during an air sniff, a glass smoking device was found on the passenger-side floor board.
Case is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked and a stop sign violation.
He is being held on a probation violation and for the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.