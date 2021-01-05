A Silver Creek man remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Tuesday morning after a traffic stop led to several drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Randy Hudgins, 53, was pulled over on 2nd Avenue at E. 9th Street just before 9 p.m. Monday for making an improper right turn and had a revoked license. During a search of the vehicle police found a syringe with methamphetamine and a baggie of marijuana. Police also found Hudgins to be under the influence of drugs.
Hudgins is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, driving while license revoked, a windshield violation, DUI and an improper right turn.