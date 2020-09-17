A pair of Rome residents were arrested jail after a traffic stop at Hwy. 53 at Harvey Street led to drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Linda Gail Simmons, 51, was pulled over Wednesday evening for failure to signal. A search using a K-9 led to an officer finding methamphetamine in the center console armrest.
Simmons is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and remained in jail Thursday morning on a $5,700 bond.
Reginald Thomas Fergoda II, 34, was a passenger in the vehicle and also had drugs. Fergoda is charged with felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and remained in jail Thursday morning on a $3,500 bond.