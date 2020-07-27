A traffic stop early Sunday led to a pair of drug arrests on Georgia Highway 20.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rickey Horace Andrew Franklin, 33, was pulled over for speeding around 2:17 a.m. and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. A bag of ecstacy and a bag of marijuana were also located inside the vehicle.
Also in the vehicle was Samuel Michael Williams, 28, who also had ecstasy tablets along with marijuana.
Franklin is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. He is also charged with misdemeanor speeding, DUI, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Williams is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.