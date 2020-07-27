A 40-year-old Clarkesville man was arrested in Cave Spring on meth charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael James Martin was stopped by police near the intersection of Park Street and Cedartown Street Saturday morning. He fled from police and gave several false names and dates of birth during his arrest.
He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, forgery, a felony probation violation, and misdemeanors for false statements or writings, and giving police a false information.