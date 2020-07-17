A Centre, Alabama woman remained in jail on a $10,100 bond Friday morning after a traffic stop led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiffany Lane Motes, 33, was arrested after having stopped her vehicle on an access highway just before midnight Thursday and was found to have methamphetamine, a meth pipe and open alcoholic beverage in her possession.
Motes is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, an open container violation and stopping/standing/parking prohibited.