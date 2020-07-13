A Cedar Bluff man is facing several drug charges after being pulled over in Floyd County.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Harbin Layton Hurst McGeary III, 24, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, was arrested Saturday night at U.S. 411 East and Biddy Road during a traffic stop. County Police then found a quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana.
McGeary is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects a tail light violation and operating an unsafe vehicle.