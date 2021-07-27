A Floyd County patrol officer who was checking a motorcycle vehicle identification number early Tuesday morning discovered quantities of both methamphetamine and marijuana on the biker, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Dean Martin Hartley Jr., 37, of Silver Creek was arrested near the intersection of the Alabama Highway and Morningside Drive around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Hartley is charged with a felony for possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. He also faces both felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court charges.

