A Floyd County patrol officer who was checking a motorcycle vehicle identification number early Tuesday morning discovered quantities of both methamphetamine and marijuana on the biker, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dean Martin Hartley Jr., 37, of Silver Creek was arrested near the intersection of the Alabama Highway and Morningside Drive around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Hartley is charged with a felony for possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. He also faces both felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court charges.