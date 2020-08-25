A traffic stop by Floyd County police late Monday resulted in a felony drug charge against a Florida woman, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sandra Dee Darden, 40, was pulled over near the intersection of Booze Mountain Road and Reeceburg Road. Police found two open containers of alcohol in the vehicle along with methamphetamine.
The woman admitted to having lived in Floyd County for over a year and was driving on an expired Florida license.
Darden is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, driving without a license, failing to maintain a lane, an open container violation and operation of an unregistered or unlicensed vehicle.