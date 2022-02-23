A Rome man was arrested on South First Street near Circle Drive after he failed to stop for law enforcement when they signaled with their lights to pull over.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Charles Preston Riley, 54, had meth in his car during the time of the incident.

Riley is charged with fleeing police, possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. He was being held Wednesday on a $5,700 bond.

