Two Rome residents face charges of marijuana and cocaine distribution after police stopped a vehicle early Saturday morning for being driven on suspended registration.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marvin Ladell Blackburn Jr., 22, and Ebony Tiara Carter, 28, were in a vehicle that was stopped by Rome Police near the intersection of Broad Street and East First Street after its registration came back as suspended.
Officers found cocaine and more than an ounce of marijuana inside the vehicle, along with scales and plastic bags for packaging, as well as a gun with no serial number.
Both individuals are charged with felony counts of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Blackburn is also charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation. He is being held without bond. Carter is charged with driving a vehicle on suspended registration. She was released on bond Saturday.