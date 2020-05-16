A Rome man who was stopped by city police for failing to main a lane on North Broad Street Saturday morning was found to be carrying methamphetamine and marijuana, according to officers.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tory Kyle Fowler, 29, was pulled over at 900 North Broad St. just after 2:30 Saturday morning. Police noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a search turned up both the marijuana and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue.
Fowler is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors possession of marijuana, drug related objects, failing to maintain a land and broken tail lights.