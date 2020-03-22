A Cave Spring man was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop led to a drug arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Carlton Hestely, 40, of Cave Spring, failed to maintain his lane in Cave Spring on Sunday. When police pulled him over, they found an old pill bottle containing suspected marijuana, along with multiple pills.
Police also found a needle and scales. Hestely is charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug-related objects, drugs not kept in their original container, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and failure to maintain a lane.
He remained in the Floyd County Jail on Sunday without bond.